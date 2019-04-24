Speech to Text for Police make arrest in major Rochester drug bust

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four people are in the locká up after police say they're responsible for distributing ((pounds of meth. matthew hines á jake scrabecká and mason stuhldreher are all in (federal custody. brittany abernathy is facing state charges for meth possession and aiding an offender. kimt news three's calyn thompson is learning how significant a bust this is.xxx this neighborhood looks a lot different than one week ago. these pictures á from a resident á show the large police prescence. i'm actually shocked. i mean this is a quiet block, ya know, and i know most of the people who live here... nothing pretty much happens other than just a couple of people parked on the side of the road, ya know, just out of place at times but it's been pretty quiet for the three years i've lived here.> after executing a search warrant police say they found five pounds of meth at one of the homes. to put that in perspective... that's the same amount that's in this bag of flour. police say that's a lot to find at one location... and has the street value of 65áthousand dollars. it ultimately led to the arrests of these four individuals. police say busts like these do make a dent in combatting the bigger issue. there's a significant uptick in methamphetami ne throughout the state. in fact for the 11th straight year, the drug task forces in the state of minnesota have seized records amount of methamphetami ne across the state of minnesota. some neighbors tell me they'd like cops to patrol more often... police are sticking to their age old montra... if you see something á say something. ya know, you should know your neighbors i guess. ya know, and if you do see anything suspicious, you notice anything suspicious call it in. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// police tell us there's no indication meth was made at the location. the suspected supplier was located in the twin cities area last week./// a