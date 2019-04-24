Speech to Text for Congressman King compares political struggles to Jesus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

uás congressman steve king was stripped of his committee assignments by the house gáoáp leadership... following a string of racist statements á he now says his political difficulties have given him a better insight into what christ endured. king was removed from his committee assignments after he appeared to express confusion about why the term white supremacist had become unacceptable during a new york times interview earlier this year. today the congressman is speaking with kimt news katie george, congressman king says he was misquoted by the new york times, but in the next breath says there are similarities in his story and that of jesus. i have a better understanding and a better appreciation for all the suffering that christ went through for us and i think all of us should be endeavoring to understand more about how christ has suffered for all of us. congressman steve king is drawing fire for comparing his political plight to that of christ. as he faces critics in congressááá he maintains the comparison isn't really a comparison. rather, he says, in the time of easter áá there are similarities between his story and that of jesus. jesus stood before the high priest and the high priest said so you're the king of the jews and he said well it's you that says i am then he turned to the jews and said ask them if they were there i spoke openly and if i've spoken and we said that the guard struck jesus and when he did that jesus said well if i spoke and wrongly you must prove them wrong but i spoke and rightly why do you strike me he was asserting on a roman law his right and his innocence and a true until proven guilty. congressman king says he is waiting until he gets back to washington to learn more about getting committee roles back. katie george the removal from those roles is for two years. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. while in forest city today á representative king met with the economic development authority and visited the bowman fine arts center./// it can