Could legalizing sports betting help curb gambling addiction?

the senateáá boyd gaming corperationáá the owners of diamond jo casino says they will participate if the governor signs the bill. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning what this would mean for the casinoááhe joins us now live. katie á george á i spoke to the governor's press team this afternoonáái'm told they she has not indicated whether she will sign the bill. another noteáá i'm told the bill might not yet be on her desk from the legislatureáá she does have three days from the time it does get in to review it before making her decision. but those who own diamond jo casino say they are eager for her to put pen to paper.xxx those with boyd gaming corperation say it is too early to tell what sports gambling is going to look like locally. they do have sports books in other statesáá mississippi and pennsylvania and say they have seen more repeat customers as well as new customers coming to gamble. but while the customer base is growing áá making sports betting legal in casinos gives those who may be addicted a chance to seek help. regular sports betting will be bringing you to the game in iowa. this is been occurring in the state of iowa for many years but is changed is it will be bringing regulation and be taxed by the state, and what it means it will be now offered by operators to support problem gambling resources. /// two things still need to happen before changes can be madeááone the governor needs to sign the bill and two the iowa gaming commission needs to come up with its regulations. in northwood brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. under the billáá you would be able to bet on all major league teamsáá baseball... basketball... and football as well as college teams. you would not be able to bet on the individual performances of collegiate or high school athletes.///