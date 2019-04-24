Speech to Text for RCTC honors hard-working educators

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

neighborhood./ // teachers at rochester community and technical college are stepping out of their classrooms to be honored as outstanding educators. instructors were nominated by students and staff... and went through an extensive process to be honored. jeff lepper and two other staff members were honored with the outstanding educator of the year awards. it was lepper's work building relationships with students on campus as well as high schools that landed him the award. he tells káiámát it reignites his passion to help educate his community.xxx the more i'm here the more i feel like i want to branch out into the community and do stuff with different groups in the community. rácátác is known for having dedicated and professional educators. six staff members have been recognized with the state's prestigious educator of the year award./// after close