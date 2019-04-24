Clear
Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/24/2019

Chris Nelson's tracks the rain Thursday morning and snow potentially for Saturday.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

a perfect day outside... but it sounds like we need to take advantage of that now because it won't stick around long. clouds will be on the increase tonight with a weak cold front sweeping through the viewing area. our front may touch off a shower from daybreak to noon tomorrow. precipitation will be very spotty with gradual clearing of the clouds and mild temperatures. highs will get close to 70. weather remains quiet on friday with clouds moving back in by friday night and saturday. we're tracking a storm system for the weekend that will bring rain and even the possibility of snowfall. computer models are uncertain of the positioning of the snow right now. stay tuned! tonight: partly cloudy/isolate d showers. lows: upper 40s. winds: ssw 5á15 mph. thursday: gradual am clearing. highs: near 70. winds: nw 5á15 mph. thursday night: mostly clear. lows: near 40. winds: nw 5á15 thank you chris./// it was once a disease we thought we
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
