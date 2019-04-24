Speech to Text for New guidelines on screen time for kids

chris./// it's a question we parents have all asked ourselves... how much screen time is too much for our children? the world health organization is offering some insight as it issues its firstá ever recommendatio ns for the digital age. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now in the studio. jeremiah á what do parents need to know? xxx that's right katie... whether it is an ipad, tv or a iphone like this... too much screen time can be dangerous to a child's development. that's according to the world health organization á which says parents need to know when it is time to turn the screens off.xxx ipads, iphones and távs are essential items for many people. but these devices have some side effects... not just for adult but for children too. too many people let the screen become the baby sitter. max gernand is a grandfather of eight. he recalls a time where there weren't so many devices distracting kids. my mom didn't want us to have tv... until i was a junior in high school and personally i'm glad because we were essentially forced to do other things. it's more than a distraction. mayo clinic says too much screen time has been associated with sleep disturbances, obesity, behavioral problems and developmental delays like expressive speech. one of my daughters, her son, their children don't really hardly ever have any screen time which personally i prefer that way versus the other way. nada farry is a mother of twin fouráyearáolds and a new born. she tells me she sets strict limits to let her kids know when it is time to turn off the technology. i set a timer and i tell them a timer is going to be set. say for 20áminutes and after the 20áminutes are done they'll hear the timer go off and that means screen time is done. she knows technology is all around... but instead encourages her kids to pick up a book. the kids, they like to choose their books. i let them choose five each and they spend a considerable amount of time at home just reading those. that's the world health organization says your child doesn't need a táv show to teach them social and language skills. instead á it suggests encouraging them to get enough sleep and physical activity á which will both help with their longáterm development... katie.xxx thank you jeremiah. the new recommendatio ns suggest if kids under the age of 5 are watching táv... it should be higháquality educational programming.///