Convenience Stores Against Trafficking

Local convenience store chains are training their employees to spot the signs of human trafficking.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

victims of human trafficking across the globe. that's according to the international labour office. now á gas stations are joining the fight against it. casey's as well as kum and go will be training their employees. they will also put stickers in bathroom stalls with numbers for victims to contact the national human trafficking hotline. customers we spoke to think it's a good idea.xxx cuz so many people are not aware of it and unless it's right there in your face, you don't see it. organizers say the idea is to provide a neighborhood watch and safe haven at places that are located in midá size communities and are often open 24 hours a day./// it's
