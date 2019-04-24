Clear
Albert Lea City Manager leaving for another job

Chad Adams is stepping down to take over as CEO of the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Albert Lea City Manager leaving for another job

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to revitalize downtown albert lea gets underway, the city is losing a longtime leader. as we first told you yesterday right here on kimt news three first at four, city manager chad adams is stepping downyears. he's leaving to taken a new role as the cáeá o of the southwest minnesota housing partnership. during his nearly decade long run as city manager, economic growth has been one of adams' priorities. and even as he steps down from that role, he's excited to see what's in store for albert lea.xxx "i'm proud of is the success that we have achieved on a variety of projects including the downtown and we have basically set up the foundation and frame work for a lot more growth and opportunities for not only for downtown but economic development." adams last day with the city of albert lea will be june fourth. the mayor and the city council will be responsible for appointing the next city manager./// there are
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
