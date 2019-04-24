Speech to Text for Revitalizing downtown Albert Lea

goal of many small communities across our area. revitalizing the downtown. the albert lea city council is approving twentyá thousand dollar dollars for the chamber of commerce to work toward that goal. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea where she's finding out how this will impact local businesses. maleeha?xxx raquel, the goal is to get more people to shop and spend money at businesses along this downtown street. the money will help albert lea become part of the "minnesota main street" program which aims to help small communities thrive. i spoke to the owner of this shop who says she's on board.xxx becky johnson owns this boutique in the heart of downtown albert lea. "i love the location." she moved her business to the area two years ago so she could be in the middle of the hustle and bustle. "one the city scape happened i knew i wanted to be downtown." so when she heard news about community leaders are looking to draw in more mom and pop shops she immediately thought this was a good venture. she says sustaining business can be challenging because the foot traffic just isnt there. "i think they need to see more retail so there is more of a reason for them to come and shop." "i would argue tht our downtown is one of our most valueable assests." jerry gabrielatos is the assistant city manager. he says people like becky are why they want to join the main street minnesota program. "one of the things they are gonna be doing is identifying retailers and restaurants that we would want to bring to our downtown area and seeing if we can determine good sites for that place to go." the money the chamber is getting will go toward a joining fee and meeting the programs criteria. which includes deveople committees, marketing strategies and staffing. "i think this can only be good for the community."/// red wing, owatonna and northfield are already a part of the main street program. and that's where albert lea city leaders got the idea from. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. as this new effort