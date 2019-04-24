Speech to Text for Denim Day 2019

47th uás vice today is denim day. its where millions worldáwide pledge to wear jean... standing in support with survivors of sexual assault. tvu4 kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is live in rochester with how you can get involved. tyler and arielle, to recognize the day, people here in rochester are wearing jean items like this... to stand up to the idea that wearing tight clothing or jeans is an invitation for predators to rape. jeannie thompson is wearing demin today to show her support. this isn't her first time joining the movement... and says awareness days like this can make a difference. thompson is a survivor of sexual assault, and she knows first hand how hard it can be to open up about it. but says days like this show survivors they are not alone. once i was able to tell, it lessened the power that it had over me. and i got support and encouragemen t to keep stepping forward. so if i speak up, it will help others to know that they can. as i've mentioned people can participate by simply wearing denim today. but i also rounded up a list of all the local schools and organizations in both iowa and minnesota that are recognizing the day. i'll have a list of those events happening today with this story on kimt dot com. live in this is the 20th annual denim day put on by the organization peace over violence. it all started as a response to a case where the italian supreme court overturned a rape conviction because the victim was wearing tight jeans, and the justices said she must've helped take them off, which