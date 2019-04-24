Clear
Travelers hotel could be torn down

City leaders decide it is not a historical landmark.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

the travellers hotel near downtown rochester could be torn down after city leaders decide its not a historic landmark. the day's inn hotel was torn down last year after the city council decided it, too, wasn't a it was a close 4 to 3 vote last night. mayo clinic owns the property, but didn't want to make the decision. so it was left up the commission... but we wanted to hear what people living in rochester thought... take a listen. "from what i know in my quick research of it, i come to rochester for one reason and that is for the medical side of it." <"preserving history is just something that is good for our young to know what things were like years back." the next step is for mayo clinic to apply for a demolition permit. no word from
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
