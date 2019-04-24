Speech to Text for More on Tony Jackson, person of interest in Huisentruit case, speaking from prison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... it's a story you will only see here. in this kimt news 3 exclusive á (another prominent person of interest in the disappearance of former kimt news 3 anchor jodi huisentruit is breaking his silence. it was just six days ago we told you john vancise... the man who claims to be the last person to see jodi alive... shared exclusive information that he'd been diagnosed with alzheimers disease. now á the same man who spoke to vancise á is hearing from tony jackson. i got the chance to sit down with steve ridge myself... and he's got quite the story to share about meeting jackson face tony jackson was convicted in the 1997 rapes of four women in the twin cities. when kimt news three anchor jodi huisentruit disappeared in mason city two years earlier, jackson was living just blocks away from the station's mason city studios. "he says he's including her in his prayers because he hopes the case will be resolved." steve ridgeááá who heads up an investigative arm for the frank magid television consulting firmááá visited ridge in the rush city minnesota lockup where he's serving a life sentence and got two exclusive oneá onáone sessions. "he actually is remorseful about the rapes, but he says that he prays every day for each one of his victims and for jodi's family and friends and fans and essentially he professes that he has absolutely nothing to do with it of course." after speaking with both jackson and the other key person of interest in the case; john vanciseááá who revealed he now has alzheimer's diseaseááá ridge is optimistic the jodi huisentruit case may finally be cracked. "i think the current configuration of people is doing a thorough job. and i would have confidence that they probably have talked to everyone that even i would with suspicion and i think, my gut tells me that in the next year, there's going to be a major break in this case." so why do the vansices and jacksons of the world open up to ridge? steve credits his "human" approach to his subjects. but it's important to note that he doesn't go easy on anybody. steve clearly asks the tough questions.///