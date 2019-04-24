Speech to Text for Tracking More Sunshine & Weekend Changes

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( i hope you're enjoying the clear skies because more is on the way for our wednesday! sunshine will remain dominant thanks to high pressure keeping the cloud cover away. temps will steadily rise into the lower 70s today as southern winds return. take advantage because changes are right around the corner! a front will pass through tonight giving way to a small chance for a shower or two with increasing clouds. this will make for a cloudy start to thursday morning before clouds gradually clear away for a sunny thursday afternoon and friday. as they say, all good things must come to an end. we're tracking an active pattern moving back into the area starting saturday and lasting through the beginning of the work week, complete with cloudy skies and plenty of rain chances. today: sunny. highs: lower 70s. winds: s 5á15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/isolate d showers. lows: upper 40s. thanks brandon.