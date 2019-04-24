Speech to Text for Upcoming road work to reduce downtown Rochester parking

finding parking in downtown rochester can already be a difficult task, and it's about to get harder, soon. so á we're getting you ready. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about a major construction project about to get underway. annalisa where is this all happening, and how will it impact parking? tyler and arielle á the project is going to close this entire road of 1st avenue southeast and reduce 2nd street where, which is a good gateway to downtown, to one lane. all of this, impacting more than 640 parking spots downtown. karen lemke works at the rochester public library, which sits right on the corner of the two streets impacted. the construction is closing parking on both sides of the library and closing the entire civic center parkimg ramp for a whole month. lemke uses that parking ramp daily for work..and say's she'll just have to adjust ... she plans to use the brand you know, we have to keep in mind there is this brand new ramp that has opened so it can replace the void of not having the civic center ramp. so, people do need to remember that there is absolutely not parking downtown, it's moved ever so slightly. these roads are going to be closed for an entire month. it's all to put in a new sewer that will support future dámác development along the zumbro river. live in rochester the project officially starts a week from today, may first. it's a 5 million dollar project funded by dmc state funds, local funds and sewer utility funds.