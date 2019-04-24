Speech to Text for Fire breaks out at Byron home

breaking tvu3 breaking this morning... a fire breaks out at a home in byron... a live report with the newest details tvu i'm annalisa pardo, live in downtown rochester with how parking will soon become an even bigger struggle as more(construc tion gets underway. i'm cooking up more beautiful sunshine for your wednesday but clouds are not too far behind. when to expect the return of overcast skies is coming your way./// good morning, i'm tyler utzka. and i'm arielle harrison. thank you for watching kimt news 3's daybreak. today is (wednesday, april 24th... and the time now is xx:xx. breaking but first we wanna get right to our breaking news in byron. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan is live on the scene of an apparent house fire. live tyler and arielle... fire crews are now investigating what caused an early morning house fire at this byron home. they say it started in the attached garage of the home. the olmsted county deputies who first arrived on scene said there were flames coming out of the roof over the garage. fire crews are still on scene (or just left the scene) after doing a secondary check to make sure the fire was completely put out. no one was hurt, and they are still trying to figure out how much damage was done, but say the flames didn't spread to the home. live in byron, deedee stipean... kimt news 3. stay with kimt news 3 for the latest.