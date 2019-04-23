Speech to Text for Veterans speak out about healthcare

are doing what they can to make sure underrepresen ted parts of the community are being heard. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended a listening session just hours ago á and she joins us live now with the details. brooke? katie george á veterans got the chance to speak tonight. tonight while sitting at their tables á the received one of these question sheets.xxx those questions include: how do you define community? how do you define health? and what are some of the things the community can do to keep us all healthy? terry schwanke is a vietnam vet. with regard to those questionsááá schwanke believes the healthcare being received by area veterans is sub par. "we have medicare and some of us have tricare and some of us have champace and to get into mayo unless you've been in there before, it's next to impossible." <"so its expensive for you to get the help you need?" "right".> the fact that we live in a place called the med city further baffles this warhorse. "hey, we live in rochester. it's home of the mayo clinic and it's supposed to be very good. so that's what i'd like to see." schwanke loves rochester. still he hopes the powers that be here can figure out a way to better care for his comrades. he knows their needs and those of future generations are sure to grow. "then we got these new veterans coming up from the middle east wars and stuff so this problem is going to be ongoing unless it gets all of the points made tonight will be taken back for analysis in may... and then all of the results this listening session and several others will make up a larger community health needs assessment. that will come out in october. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. other listening sessions have been held with rochester public schools students... the lágábátáq community... and senior citizens.///