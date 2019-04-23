Speech to Text for Grants for safe rides to school

the minnesota department of transportatio n is awarding over 2 million dollars in grants. it's all to support the safe routes to school program across minnesota. there are two parts of the programáfirst is receiving a grant in the form of a consultant coming out to assess the city. they'll see where sidewalks are needed. next is the financial grant to actually impliment the assessments. one of the many cities to receive the (planning award is dodge center. larry blood has spent his entire life in the city and says he's appreciative of anything that'll improve it.xxx "it certainly is a step in the right direction as we all know our small town is not what it was 40 years ago. so anything we can put a little spark and life for people living here and for future growth of our community i think it's a very positive thing." a consultant will be out to the city in late july or early august. that's when they'll talk about what spots could use a sidewalk to better help students get to and from school./// artificial sweeteners. are they better for you? the latest research may surprise