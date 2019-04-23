Speech to Text for Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

it's a story kimt news 3 has continued to cover for nearly 3 years. after his addiction resulted in his ouster from the iowa state patrol á former sargeant michael haugen is sharing his story. in june of 20á16 á haugen resigned from his post in mason city after working there for a decade. he turned himself in on a warrant... and was charged with falsifying documents and theft after taking over 5á hundred dollars in pain pills from the evidence room and altering labels to conceal it. haugen originally pleaded not guilty to the crime but later changed his plea... and now for the first time á he's sharing his story to help others avoid the same fate. kimt news 3's brian tabick was there to for the first time this former iowa state patrol sergeant is speaking out about a harrowing battle that changed his life forever. nervous? somewhat. nervous but empowered, empowered to share how addiction to opioids can happen to anyone. this disease affects anybody it doesn't discriminate me once a person becomes an addict it's with him to rest their lives it is it a learn how to defeat the demons. haugen remembers the dark daysáá taking the pills from the iowa state patrol evidence roomá ábut says at the time he didn't know it was wrong. what i was doing yeah it was wrong but the power of opiates is so overwhelming it'll control you and make you think it irrational things are rational but looking back there is nothing rational about what i was doing. his mission now is to share the details of his struggle. he wants to share his story with people like lowell solberg who has been prescribed opioids. at the time you can. i just trust the doctor that this is what was going to be not really where the time. lowell managed to avoid addictionáá but he is haugen's neighbor and remembers his friend's pain while in the grip of dependence. i saw the time when the pain was so great that he passed out. still recovering, haugen wants to help others avoid addiction. i came along ways. i was glad that i got to help when i did before was too late if you wanna statistics that this saturday is national prescription drug take back dayáá where you can bring your old prescriptions to specified locations, like law enforcement centers, and have the drugs disposed of properly./// finding parking in rochester is