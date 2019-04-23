Speech to Text for Olmsted County life saving awards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

questions./// law enforcement save lives all the time but are hardly recognized for it. but tonight á olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson awarded these everyday heroes in a special way. kimt news 3's isabella basco heard some of their stories and joins us live from downtown rochester.. isabella? katie and george... here at the law enforcement center... deputies work around the clock to help those in need of saving. and while tonight was a celebration to honor the men and women who wear badges... one deputy sheriff says it is just all in a day's work.xxx standing sideá byáside... smiling and surrounded by family. it's a picture worth remembering. especially since jessica is standing beside the man she calls her hero. "i went into cardiac arrest en route to mcdonald's." deputy retzer was part of a team that saved her life. "he administered the aed twice and got my pulse and my heartbeat going again and gave me a fighting chance to survive." jessica says no award could ever pay back retzer for what he did. "you can say thank you a thousand times and it doesn't even get to the core of how you feel." for retzerá jessica's story is the reason he wears the badge and fights the good fight. "that's why we get into this job is to help people ultimately. there's a lot of other things that go along with it. when something like this happens, it makes you realize you are here for a reason." and for any critics of law enforcement... retzer and jessica insist á all they hope to do is serve and protect. "i still think it's the greatest profession out there. i may be the minority on that. any day we can help somebody is a good day." "what they do does make a difference. they are out there to always catch the bad guys. to keep the peace. they are out there to help save your life as well." giving people like jessica a second chance at life... an opportunity to be a mother... say "thank you." deputy sheriff retzer got the life saving award tonight at the awards ceremony for saving jessica's life. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella... detention deputies and sheriffs were also recognized at tonight's event./// new developments tonight... a woman charged after