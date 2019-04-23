Speech to Text for EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

thanks for joining us. i'm katie lange... and i'm george mallet. first... it's a kimt news 3 exclusive... breaking tonight. for the first time in 22 years... another prominent person of interest in the jodi huisentruit disappearance is speaking out. tony jackson wasn't originally connected to the case when jodi went missing from mason city in june of 19á95... but two years later á jackson was arrested and accused of raping four women in 18 days in minneapolis. the two may not seem connected... but a detective shortly realized jackson was living in mason city at the time the former kimt news 3 anchor disappeared. now kimt news 3's george mallet is sitting down with the man who's seemed to get jackson to break his decadesálong silence. but george á this isn't the first time this has happened?/// katie á it was just seven days ago we broke the news that the other prominent person of interest á john vancise á was opening up to steve ridge about a new medical diagnosis. but when it comes to talking to jackson á it was quite a different experience.xxx "i didn't know what to expect and when you go through that solid, steel gate and it closes behind you and then you go through the one into the next cell and on into the next one, your anticipation level grows very high." steve ridgeááá the head of the frank magid tv consulting firm's investigative armááá is talking about his entrance into the state pen in rush city minnesota where he landed an exclusive interview with this man: tony dejuan jackson. it turns out the now convicted rapist was living just two blocks from kimt's studios in mason city at the time of jodi huisentruit's disappearance. "he actually became a person of interest after the events that happened in minneapolis. at the time that he was in mason city he really wasn't on anybody's radar." like the other key person of interest in the huisentruit caseááá john vanciseááá jackson spoke exclusively with ridge. ridge isn't sure why he's emerged as the confidant of these men. it isn't because he treats anybody with kid gloves. "i looked tony in the eyes and i said, 'tony am i looking in the eyes of a killer?' and he said no, no your not. and i said, did you abduct jodi huisnetruit and he answered no and i went through several iterations of did he know anything, did he know where her body was, and he denied all of those but i asked him the tough questions." jackson has been sentenced to life in prison for the four rapes and tells ridge he feels immense remorse for what he did. he says he prays for his victims á and jodi á every day./// thank you george. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten á a look at where the investigation into jodi's disappearance could go from here.///