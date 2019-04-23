Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

The project will affect 13 areas in Rochester.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

Speech to Text for Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á parking is going to be impacted in 13 areas scattered across rochester á including residential neighborhoods . kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about a road resurfacing project expected to last until the middle of june á weather depending. she joins us live. annalise á what can people expect? katie á george á if you see a sign like this one it means that road is going to be milled and laid with 2 inches of fresh asphalt. it also means á as the sign says á that you can't park on this road monday through friday 7 am to 5 pm while public works infrastructur e maintenance division is at work.xxx "i am glad they're coming here to resurface the street because it needs it really badly." michael lenz lives on one of the streets being resurfaced á and says he's looking forward to the finished product. in fact á he doesn't mind not being able to park on his street while it's under construction. here's a map of the roads that are being resurfaced. rochester public works says people who live in the work zones will be able to access their driveways... however á they might have to wait a little to do so á if equipment is working directly in front of their driveway. once the milling process is done á before the asphalt is laid á public works warns that the street will have bumps and exposed manholes. bikers and pedestrians should try to find alternate routes á but if you must travel on the streets that are under construction á be careful and move slowly. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. we'll include a map of all the affected areas on kimt dot com with this story under local news./// a brisk
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

Image

Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

Image

Mill and Overlay Project

Image

Golden Apple

Image

New Information in Jodi Huisentruit Case

Image

Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts

Image

Food service industry looking for workers in Rochester

Image

Staying safe while using dating apps

Image

RPS exceeds state average for graduation rates

Image

Chris' snowfall

Community Events