Speech to Text for Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

á parking is going to be impacted in 13 areas scattered across rochester á including residential neighborhoods . kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about a road resurfacing project expected to last until the middle of june á weather depending. she joins us live. annalise á what can people expect? katie á george á if you see a sign like this one it means that road is going to be milled and laid with 2 inches of fresh asphalt. it also means á as the sign says á that you can't park on this road monday through friday 7 am to 5 pm while public works infrastructur e maintenance division is at work.xxx "i am glad they're coming here to resurface the street because it needs it really badly." michael lenz lives on one of the streets being resurfaced á and says he's looking forward to the finished product. in fact á he doesn't mind not being able to park on his street while it's under construction. here's a map of the roads that are being resurfaced. rochester public works says people who live in the work zones will be able to access their driveways... however á they might have to wait a little to do so á if equipment is working directly in front of their driveway. once the milling process is done á before the asphalt is laid á public works warns that the street will have bumps and exposed manholes. bikers and pedestrians should try to find alternate routes á but if you must travel on the streets that are under construction á be careful and move slowly. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. we'll include a map of all the affected areas on kimt dot com with this story under local news./// a brisk