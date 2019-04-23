Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Golden Apple

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

Image

Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

Image

Mill and Overlay Project

Image

Golden Apple

Image

New Information in Jodi Huisentruit Case

Image

Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts

Image

Food service industry looking for workers in Rochester

Image

Staying safe while using dating apps

Image

RPS exceeds state average for graduation rates

Image

Chris' snowfall

Community Events