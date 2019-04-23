Speech to Text for Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the attacks unfolded.xxx for christians here at trinity lutheran church in rural mower county, it was any other easter sunday. but for those in sri lanka, it was a day of terror and devastation. while chaos and tragedy filled south asia easter sunday... easter lillies greeted worshippers in southern minnesota. "most of our members would've learned of the bombings in sri lanka later that day. and that's when i learned of it." jesse krusemark is the pastor at trinity evangelical luteheran church in waltham. his congregation supports edward naumann who's doing mission work in sri lanka with his family. naumann sent back this letter to the pastors and people who follow his journey. "we thank god that we are safe. yet we are also deeply saddened about the hundreds who have died, the many more injured, their families, and the entire country which is terribly affected by these dreadful crimes." "in these last days may the light of the gospel of christ shine into the darkness. and may we be a light to the nations. amen." reporting for kimt news 3, i'm calyn thompson./// it's a story we continue