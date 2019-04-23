Clear
Food service industry looking for workers in Rochester

One local restaurant owner says understaffing led him to close on Mondays.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Food service industry looking for workers in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

driving around rochester you'll see a lot of construction and businesses popping up. now - there's a growing need for workers. restaurant workers needed-vo-1 lowerthird2line:restaurant workers needed rochester, mn the food service industy is currently recruiting new employees. christopher rohe is the chef and owner of "prescotts" grill in rochester. he tells k-i-m-t understaffing led him to close his doors every monday to give his employees a break.xxx restaurant workers needed-sot-1 lowerthird2line:christopher rohe owner, prescotts i'm pushing my staff six days a week everybody's working overtime and we just had to give up something and monday was most convient day to stop. rohe tells us this is the first time in 14 years his restaurant has cut back to only doing business 5 days of the week. /
