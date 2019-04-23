Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Staying safe while using dating apps

A north Iowa woman says it can seem safe to use dating apps but you never really know the intentions of the person on the other side of the screen.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Staying safe while using dating apps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sex assault and social media-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:dating apps mason city, ia i met quite a few people on there. leah bergerson says she used to use an app called meet me as a way to meet new people in the area. that's one of the apps the man arrested in ames used to find his victim. bergerson says she knew she was putting herself at risk by putting her profile out there because not everyone on these apps is telling the truth about who they are. lowerthird2line:leah bergerson st. ansgar, ia met a couple people and talked to them over text message like real connection face to face and like video chat so i know who i was talking i guess but this could have easily happened to me you know you just don't put yourself out there too much so you can be too dangerous with it. / sports betting in iowa-ltag-2 bergerson says she has since deleted the app from her phone. in forest city - brian tabick - k- i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the dating app tinder lays out some guidelines for users to follow when it comes to meeting someone in person for the first time. sex assault and social media-tag-3 get to know the person before you meet. always set up meetings in a public place and stay there. tell your friends and family members about your plans and where you are going. transport yourself to and from the meeting. and finally stay sober. using drugs or alcohol could put you in danger. / sports betting setup-vostngr-3
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food service industry looking for workers in Rochester

Image

Staying safe while using dating apps

Image

RPS exceeds state average for graduation rates

Image

Chris' snowfall

Image

Storm damage update

Image

5 injured in crash

Image

Firefighter gear damaged in fire

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 4-23-19

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Community Events