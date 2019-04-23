Speech to Text for Staying safe while using dating apps

leah bergerson says she used to use an app called meet me as a way to meet new people in the area. that's one of the apps the man arrested in ames used to find his victim. bergerson says she knew she was putting herself at risk by putting her profile out there because not everyone on these apps is telling the truth about who they are. "met a couple people and talked to them over text message like real connection face to face and like video chat so i know who i was talking i guess but this could have easily happened to me you know you just don't put yourself out there too much so you can be too dangerous with it." bergerson says she has since deleted the app from her phone. the dating app tinder lays out some guidelines for users to follow when it comes to meeting someone in person for the first time. get to know the person before you meet. always set up meetings in a public place and stay there. tell your friends and family members about your plans and where you are going. transport yourself to and from the meeting. and finally stay sober. using drugs or alcohol could put you in danger.