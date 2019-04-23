Speech to Text for RPS exceeds state average for graduation rates

minnesota seniors are walking across the stage. the state education department is releasing a report - saying more than 55- thousand students graduated in the state in 20- 18. now - rochester public schools are celebrating after exceeding the state average for high school graduation rates. we wanted to know how the district is able to achieve this type of success. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of john marshall high school...jeremia h what are you finding out?xxx school graduation rates-lintro-3 that's right it's a celebration for the district... students and parents. here at john marshall - the class of 20-19 will earn their diplomas in a few weeks. school graduation rates-lintro-2 rochester continues to score above the state average when it comes to graduation rates. i spoke to the superintendent who tells me it is because staff has taken a "one on one" approach with students.xxx school graduation rates-pkg-1 school graduation rates-pkg-3 vo:a grade a for the district. school graduation rates-pkg-4 sot: we're very excited to get our results today for our graduation rate for a couple reasons one each year school graduation rates-pkg-5 vo:as more people are moving to the med- city...superinten dent michael munoz tells me the district gaining students. that includes jennifer richards and her family. lowerthird2line:jennifer richards parent sot: rochester has always has a fairly good school system. which is part of the reason why we moved here from pine island to get into the rochester school district. school graduation rates-pkg-7 vo:richards son has non-verbal autism. the rochester school district has seen improving graduation rates in subgroups including black students and english learners. rochester also has a 63 percent graduation rate for special eduation students compared to the state average of 62 percent. like all mothers - richards says she just wants the best for her child. sot: it's very important to have the right fit for education an the right people in place to give them that education. i certainly don't want my son just being in a special needs class all the time being babysat. i want him to get an education i want him to be able to read and do math and be able to compete with kids. vo:rochester school district says they have taken a one-on- one approach where they develop relationships with students to better target their needs. that includes apprentiship and individualized education programs or i- e-p where students with special needs can gain more than a dipolma. sot: most students can graduate in four years with their i-e-p but we have programming up to 21-year-old. a lot of our students that partake in that and that's allows them to get what we call life skills. vo: richards says it is that kind of attention that will allow her son to thrive. sot: it's really important to push him to do those things and that's what i like about the school system here is they are willing to work with me on pushing those things pushing the academics and making him work hard and not use his disability as an excuse. / / school graduation rates-ltag-2 there is still disparity graduation rates for students of color in rochester. i spoke to the superintendent about what's being done to close the gap. i'll bring you that story tonight at six. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - k-i-m-t news 3. / thank you jeremiah. rochester's 20- 18 graduation rate was the highest on record. /