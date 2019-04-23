Speech to Text for Storm damage update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

normal in freeborn county officials are now task with how to pay for the storm damage. the numbers have been crunched and it looks like it might cost close to 3 million dollars. kimt news three maleeha kamal explains where that money might be coming from. xxx weather damage-llpkg-1 weather damage-llpkg-7 i'm at the courthouse here in albert lea where earlier today freeborn county commissioners met to talk about storm damage. weather damage-llpkg-3 over 600 power poles were damaged in winter storm wesley. many in the area say that this magnitude of damage had not been seen in southern minnesota in decades. the down power poles left thousands homes and business without power. as cleanup continues the costs are adding up. jim krueger works with freeborn mower cooperative. he says it will cost roughly 10 thousand dollars per power pole. weather damage-llpkg-2 "primarily what you are gonna have included in that cost is the all material cost. so all the poles that we placed and all the hardware that goes on those poles." weather damage-llpkg-5 as the bills are tallied...the electric company is looking at reimbursement for the damages. "we are hoping to get some disaster relief funding both from the federal government and the state of course some things need to happen in order for that to come through." but in order for that to happen there needs to be a disaster of declaration. freeborn emergency manager rich hall says both the march and april storms will help with the federal funding. weather damage-llpkg-4 "governor walz has sent a request to the president of the united states for federal assistance and we are looking at fema stepping in." weather damage-llpkg-6 hall says most likely funding will be granted because the state threshold for damages to request federal assistance is 8 million dollars. the county must continue to document the damage to present to the state. weather damage-llpkg-8 : fema is expected to visit the area the first week of may to assess the damage. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. it took mower cooperative services 6 days to restore power to its damaged areas. hartland was the last area to receive power. /