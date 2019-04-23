Clear
5 injured in crash

A van and a car collided in Rochester.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

injury crash-vo-3 five people are hurt - including three kids - after a rochester crash. roch injury crash-vo-1 roch injury crash-vo-2 christian valdez noticed the car accident - and realized that one of the cars belongs to his friends. he called their family member to alert them about the accident. here's a look at the scene. it happened just before 11:30 at the intersection of twelfth street and fifteenth avenue southeast. authorities say two adults and three juveniles who were in the van were transported to the hospital. the extent of their injuries is unknown - but the rochester fire department tells us they were conscious and speaking to first responders. the two people in the car are not hurt. xxx roch injury crash-sot-1 lowerthird2line:christian valdez rochester, mn i really hope they're alright. we'll be praying for them, that's for sure.
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
