Speech to Text for Firefighter gear damaged in fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

building, but also firefighter gear. ffg-vo-1 firefighter gear damaged-vo-2 it happened early saturday morning at 4-24 adams avenue in albert lea. the structure is suffering about 35- thousand dollars in damage. and four sets of firefighter gear are also damaged. that's because firefighters had to work through oil that leaked from a drum because of the fire. fgd-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jeff laskowske deputy chief, albert lea fire and rescue "we tried to do everything to scrum it out and at this point we will have to replace the gear. you cant send fire fighters to an environment with oil embedded in the gear and have an issue of that igniting." the albert lea police department and the glenville fire department assisted the albert lea fire department.