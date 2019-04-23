Speech to Text for Austin hires new coach

we're still months away from the first high school football games of the year á but there is some chatter in the pigskin world today. last week á the austin community school's athletic director extended an offer as head coach to previous assistant coach á ed schmitt. schmitt has spent the last 13 seasons in austin as an assistant coach. he will take the reigns from brett vesel who resigned earlier in the year to pursue other coaching opportunities at doveráeyota. austin finished the season with a two and seven record last year./// and there were plenty of teams at the