Speech to Text for Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

don't believe serving up liquor could become pricier for bars and restaurants in rochester. as the city grows and more people go out downtown... more law enforcement is needed to patrol. to pay for that manpower... rochester is considering raising the fee for liquor licenses. the city is priced low compared to similar communities including minneapolis... st. paul and duluth. clay fulton is the coáowner of brothers bar and grill á and says he's not excited about a spike in his "i can understand that the fee's lower but i think the cost of business if high in rochester. rent and stuff is already very high for anybody who doesn't own their building." city council will eventually get projections on the fee changes. the goal is to implement the changes at the