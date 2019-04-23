Speech to Text for Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lawsuit is being filed against the state of iowa... all because of a bill signed in to law last month. it allows animal rights activists posing as employees to be prosecuted. today we spoke to "people for the ethical treatment of animals á or peta á one of the four groups involved in the lawsuit. they say this law violates constitutional free speech á and they've found a number of cases of animal abuse through undercover reporting.xxx iowa should be passing laws to require cameras in slaughter houses in factory farms to catch abusers it should not be doing at the companies bidding by essentially protecting the abusers from exposure. this is the second time a lawsuit has been filed against the state by animal rights activists for what's being called the ag gag law. the first law was filed in 20á 12 and was just ruled unconstitution al in january of this year./// congress might be in recess this week...