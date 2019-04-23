Speech to Text for City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... repairs to sidewalks in downtown rochester could run into money. over 2áand a half million dollars to be specific. but does the safety risk on the current walkways make it worth it? one study shows there are 250% (more falls on downtown sidewalks than any other part of rochester. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what people in the med city about the pricey plans for repair. isabella? katie and george... rochester city council members say it's here on south broadway that the old sidewalks are causing problems. and one resident i spoke with says she simply hopes leaders will do what they can to fix them.xxx unsafe. unsightly. in need of repair. that's how the sidewalks in dowtown rochester are descrobed in the city council agenda. at the meeting tonight á councilman michael wojcik peppered public works with questions. "what is the nature? why do those patches fail so quickly?" rochester's jenny youngberg says as the city grows... solid ground for pedestrians is mandatory. "it's a very busy place downtown. there's a lot of activity you know mayo clinic is a busy place. i just think it's important to have really good sidewalks for people to walk on." the public works team presented options. "are you willing to kind of limp this along with patching? we're recommending get in and do a project that repaves sidewalks and would match what downtown detail looks like today." as the city solidifies its next steps... youngberg knows what she wants. "having the best accessibility, making it best for pedestrians." the project will cost around 3.9 million with the addition of a heated sidewalk. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the recommendatio n is for city council to include the project in the 2020 capital improvement plan and to continue patching sidewalks this