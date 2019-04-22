Speech to Text for Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tow services plan./// cannabidiol or cábád is getting a lot of attention these days... and now you might be able to get it in your coffee and cocktails. cábád is a compound found in the cannabis flower... and has recently become popular because of it's apparent therapeutic properties. it's somewhat controversial á because while it's legal on the federal level á that can vary from state to state. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out how one rochester business is experimenting with cbd... she joins us live now á brooke? katie, george, every month fiddle head is introducing new topics whether it's through their menu or bringing in a professional that the community can have an open dialogue about. and this month, it's cbd oil.xxx "the field of greens" this week, baristas and bartenders at fiddlehead are shaking up a special kind of drink. "we wanted to follow the lead of some shops on the coast that are offering cbd in coffees and teas and cocktails just as a conversation piece." and that conversation being held on wednesday will be led by doctor philip kish, a phd who studies eastern and western medicine. he tells me he hopes to guide the community in making the right choices about cbd products. "since everyone is becoming curious and everyone is selling it, i want to educate the community on what they should look for and what they should be weary of." the point of opening up a dialogue on this topic will clear up the highs... and the lows of cbd usage. "so people can begin to understand the potential usage of cbd without carrying that stigma. a lot of people could be missing out on the benefits because they're afraid to utilize it." and kish says the benefits are endless. "if you're looking for one that's going to help you with sleep and anxiety, we've got products like that.lets say you're looking for pain relief, there are cbd products for that. lets say you've got a neurological disorder like ms or parkinsons. there are cbd products that are created for those conditions." but whether you're into this budding industry or not, patrick feels it's all about having an honest conversation. "if we can create a dialogue that is healthy and respectful even if we might differ in views then we're doing a service to who we are as people and who we are as a community and that's you can taste one of these infused cocktails, or coffees, and have your questions answered by doctor kish here at fiddlehead from 3 to 6 on wednesday. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. fiddlehead will only be serving these drinks temporarily... this is not a permanent addition to the menu.