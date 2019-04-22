Speech to Text for Apprenticeship Signing Day

are signing for their futures post graduation... but not for an athletic team. today is apprenticeship signing day, where these students are signing with contractors like benike consturction. they'll do 7 thousand hours, and 16 weeks of training, and then they'll move on to become a journeyman. tucker scott is one student who signed into an apprenticeship today. he says it's a good feeling to know he has a plan in place, and being recognized for it is special too.xxx "it feels just more real to have something like this and it's more encouraging to do this instead of a 4 year college and you can just do this and they treat you just the same... even better." scott will graduate on may 19th and he'll start his apprenticeship right after./// we all