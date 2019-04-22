Clear
"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

A movie focused on the abortion debate is now in some select theaters.

out of the vehicle./// it's a controversial topic... and now a movie currently out in theaters is shedding light on the abortion debate. are you free? click click click click click "unplanned" shares the story of abby johnson... one of the youngest planned parenthood directors who resigns to become a proá life activist. these signs in front of the rochester planned parenthood office are nothing new. the people holding them say they're using the box office film to keep the proá life discussion going... while those with the health center say the movie's message is a misleading <we're part of a group that comes out here and tries to pray regularly for the end to abortion, for the people who are going in there, the people who work there. that's our intent, to pray for a change of heart. abortion providers are compassionate, concerned medical professionals. they trust women to make their own decisions and we care for them every day. just an overall portrayal of abortion providers and abortion itself in the film is handled poorly.> if you're interested the movie is playing at theaters in rochester and albert lea. one aspect of
