Storm Team 3 Forecast

Apr. 22, 2019
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:51 PM
Chris Nelson

strong to severe storms. most of this type of activity will stay just east of the region as that sector will be in the warm part of the storm system. once this storm moves out, it remains quiet the rest of the work week. a lot of sunshine is expected with highs in the low 60s tomorrow, and then the upper 60s and lower 70s for wednesday and thursday. perhaps an isolated shower could fire up wednesday night around a weak front. stronger energy around another disturbance on saturday will bring active weather to southern minnesota and north iowa for the weekend. tonight: scattered showers ending overnight. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 15á 20mph. gusts near 30mph. tuesday: gradual clearing. highs: lower 60s. winds: n 5á10 mph. gusts near 20 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. highs: lower 40s. it might be a rainy and dreary day but that's not keeping students from lacing up and hitting the track in preparation for the drake relays in des moines. kimt news three sports' kaleb gillock joins us live now from
Rain ending tonight and sun returns
