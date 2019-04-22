Clear
New tree planted at Assisi Heights

One sister says we need to care for the environment that takes care of us.

garner city hall. / earth day is a day to celebrate the planet - as well as do things to protect it. plant a tree emerald ash borer-vo-1 plant a tree emerald ash borer-vo-3 the sisters of saint francis are planting a new tree at assisi heights in honor of the occasion. as part of the woodland stewardship plan from the d-n-r... one goal is to remove diseased and dead trees and plant new ones that are native to minnesota. this one is a showy mountain ash tree. one sister says we need to take care of the environment that takes care of us.xxx plant a tree emerald ash borer-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sister alice thraen sisters of saint francis every time you take a deep breath or even a breath, be sure to thank a tree for that. and even better yet, hug a tree and give thanks to them for what they offer all of us. assisi heights has 116 acres of land. we're told every year they plant between 10 to 12 trees.
