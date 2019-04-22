Speech to Text for Property tax bills to be discussed at Garner City Council meeting

in the iowa state house would limit property tax increases in the state. now the garner city council is filling residents in on the issue. property tax cap-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file proposed property tax cap garner, ia house republicans have drafted a proposal that would cap property tax growth at 2 percent...and would require a referendum if a city council or county board of supervisors proposes a higher increase. senate republicans have their own bill - with growth capped at 3 percent. lowerthird2line:proposed property tax cap garner, ia while supporters of the bills say they would increase transparency for taxpayers - opponents say the cap could raise other taxes. barb best believes towns and counties have different needs - and an statewide cap would not be beneficial.xxx property tax cap-sot-1 lowerthird2line:barb best garner, ia "i think it should be kept local, not have government interfere." the city council will discuss the issue at its weekly meeting tomorrow night at 7