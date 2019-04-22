Speech to Text for College student with Tourette Syndrome speaks out

speech is a challenge for anyone. that's double for trevor smith who faces physical ticks. he says those ticks worsen the more nervous he is. on a scale of 1 to 10 i think it's a seven or eight trevor was bullied in school. people didn't' understand his battle with tourettes also gave way to depression. lowerthird2line:trevor smith has tourette syndrome i hid it from everyone else when i wrote my song crazy i was just kind of like a my opening moment that there's always something there's a reason to get excited about things in life tourette syndrome-pkg-5 he preformed his song at the 2018 tourettes association gala. natural sound and then the call came that would change his life--- the mayo foundation would pay 85 percent of the costs for a precedure to limit his ticks. i think i was really excited they were crying everybody was really excited i was a little different you know i'm just kind of thinking finally it's been well it's been more than three years it's been my whole life i don't waiting for some kind of relief while trevor will continue to live with tourettes he wants to shed light on the disorder and the stereotypes that come with it. the operation, when fully completed, could allow him to do things he never thought possible. start riding motorcycles eventually will have to wait a while until i know for sure all my text been reduced at that point / tourette syndrome-ltag-3 today - i talked to trevor about the stereotypes those living with tourette's face on a daily basis. i'll bring you that story - coming up at six. live in mason city - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. smith started his own nonprofit--the tourette's advocacy foundation--to give relief to teens and adults who are living with tourette's. /