Man dies after falling off a hotel roof

Police say surveillance footage showed the man's hands were full when he lost his footing.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:02 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

worker is dead after falling off the roof of a rochester hotel friday morning. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live with the details.xxx man falls and dies-lvo-7 katie - it happened here at brentwood inn and suites. man falls and dies-lvo-3 rochester police tell me 58-year-old scott pelnar was working near edge of the roof. man falls and dies-lvo-1 man falls and dies-lvo-6 he was putting in new filters for the building's air conditioning system... before he tripped and fell off the 4-story building. police say the devastating scene was caught on surveillance video... as they could see pelnar's hands full before he tripped. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / according to his obituary... a visitation is planned for pelnar from 5 to 7 on wednesday night at ranfranz and vine funeral home. /
