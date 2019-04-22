Speech to Text for Update on shooting in Austin

update on shooting investigation austin, mn officers say between 20 and 30 people were inside a garage on the 2- hundred block of 3rd avenue south-west when someone fired 12 rounds from a handgun. police say 2 women... a 32- year-old from rochester and a 37-year-old from austin have gunshot wounds to their legs. the incident is still under investigation. police are turning to the public for help. chief david mckichan austin police department if you've happened to have seen anything or have a security camera that might have captured anything right around 9:10 probably in that area we'd be interested in seeing or hearing that. police say the two women who were injured are expected to recover.