Update on shooting in Austin

Police are asking for members of the public to come forward with information that may help them catch the shooter.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Update on shooting in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you the latest as police continue to investigate a shooting that left two people injured.xxx update on shooting-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:developing story update: shooting investigation austin, mn officers say between 20 and 30 people were inside a garage on the 2- hundred block of 3rd avenue south-west when someone fired 12 rounds from a handgun. police say 2 women... a 32- year-old from rochester and a 37-year-old from austin have gunshot wounds to their legs. the incident is still under investigation. police are turning to the public for help.xxx update on shooting-sot-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:developing story chief david mckichan austin police department if you've happened to have seen anything or have a security camera that might have captured anything right around 9:10 probably in that area we'd be interested in seeing or hearing that. police say the two women who were injured are expected to recover. /
