Tracking A Few Dry Spots Before More Rain

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 12:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking A Few Dry Spots Before More Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((main weather((( it's going to be a monday that certainly feels like a monday, that's for sure. temps will gradually fall throughout the day after peeking into the lower 60s á it'll certainly feel much cooler than sunday where we hit 80 degrees across the viewing area. today also welcomes back scattered showers and a few thunderstorm s (nonásevere) as stronger winds shift from the south to north. showers will continue through the evening, ending before midnight, but breezy conditions will keep us cool coming into a calmer tuesday. tuesday and wednesday will be the sunniest of our 5 work days with temps climbing back into the lower 70s for wednesday. thursday features a few more clouds and light rain chances before sunshine roars back for friday. the weekend looks less impressive with rain showers returning friday night through saturday and a bit of clearing for sunday. today: scattered showers/isolat ed storms. highs: lower to middle 60s. winds: se 5á10 mph. tonight: scattered showers ending overnight. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 15á 20mph. gusts near 30mph. tuesday: gradual clearing. highs: lower a big road construction
Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking a rainy start but sunshine will return!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

