Speech to Text for Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

to implement it's going to be a monday that certainly feels like a monday, that's for sure. temps will gradually fall throughout the day after peeking into the lower 60s á it'll certainly feel much cooler than sunday where we hit 80 degrees across the viewing area. today also welcomes back scattered showers and a few thunderstorm s (nonásevere) as stronger winds shift from the south to north. showers will continue through the evening, ending before midnight, but breezy conditions will keep us cool coming into a calmer tuesday. tuesday and wednesday will be the sunniest of our 5 work days with temps climbing back into the lower 70s for wednesday. thursday features a few more clouds and light rain chances before sunshine roars back for friday. the weekend looks less impressive with rain showers returning friday night through saturday and a bit of clearing for sunday. today: scattered showers/isolat ed storms. highs: lower 60s and falling. winds: se 5á10 mph. tonight: scattered showers ending overnight. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 15á 20mph. gusts near 30mph. tuesday: gradual clearing. highs: lower 60s. winds: n 5á10