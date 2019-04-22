Clear
Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

to implement it's going to be a monday that certainly feels like a monday, that's for sure. temps will gradually fall throughout the day after peeking into the lower 60s á it'll certainly feel much cooler than sunday where we hit 80 degrees across the viewing area. today also welcomes back scattered showers and a few thunderstorm s (nonásevere) as stronger winds shift from the south to north. showers will continue through the evening, ending before midnight, but breezy conditions will keep us cool coming into a calmer tuesday. tuesday and wednesday will be the sunniest of our 5 work days with temps climbing back into the lower 70s for wednesday. thursday features a few more clouds and light rain chances before sunshine roars back for friday. the weekend looks less impressive with rain showers returning friday night through saturday and a bit of clearing for sunday. today: scattered showers/isolat ed storms. highs: lower 60s and falling. winds: se 5á10 mph. tonight: scattered showers ending overnight. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 15á 20mph. gusts near 30mph. tuesday: gradual clearing. highs: lower 60s. winds: n 5á10
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a rainy start but sunshine will return!
