Speech to Text for Construction on 18th Ave NW resumes Monday

green./// we have a road closure commuters in rochester should be aware about before starting the work week. this map shows where it is. starting tomorrow á 18th avenue... from the 48th street roundabout to the rochester assembly church... will be closed. the resuming construction will add storm sewers á redo curbs á and add trees and rain gardens. this comes after the first part of the project shut down the road to repave it. one neighbor tells us the first part of the construction impacted her commute... and she's preparing for it to happen again.xxx there was times i was late for work, my kids were late for school. so, it can be an inconvenience. especially when you have a lot of traffic coming this what. you have to do what you can, you know leave early... you have to do the best that you can. the road will only be open to traffic on wednesday nights á and all day on sundays. the city is doing the project to help the route become a main corridor to a