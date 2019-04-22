Speech to Text for Drake Relays qualifiers announced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the drake relays are one of the biggest track meets in the area and it's just days away. with that in mind á the qualifiers have been released. for the boys á making the cut for the 3200 meter run is gá háv's á reece smith. qualifying for the 110 meter hurdles are josef smith from west hancock and northwoodá kensett's logan benjegerdes. aizik hodak from central springs qualifies for the 100 meter dash. and for the girls á paige kisley of osage qualifies for the 100 meter hurdles plus we'll see the mason city and osage fourábyá100 meter relay teams as well as libby schwamman in the high jump and abby marr in shot put.