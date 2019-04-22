Speech to Text for App allows you to solve mysteries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is still in committee in if you remember the pokemon go craze a couple years ago á you might like this sort of game. mason city website and app designer nathan pearce recently released the river city hunt app. users track down clues in downtown mason city to find where a group of bank robbers have their hideout. the goal is to recover the stolen loot before the gang skips town. even though the game has officially been released á pearce says there have been some additions to make it an even better experience.xxx "added witness statements, added an easy level, which a lot of people seem to prefer that because it can be challenging, but we're constantly taking feedback and adding improvements to the game." pearce says he's releasing more mysteries later