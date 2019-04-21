Speech to Text for Church attendance strong on Easter

the project is christians around the world are using this weekend to celebrate easter. local churches are busy holding services for worship. as kimt news three's alex jirgens... they're using the opportunity to expand on their message.xxx on this easter sunday á churches in mason city are filled with with the sounds and joy of christ rising from the dead. at st. james lutheran á leonard johnson is seeing quite the crowd at weekend services á even bigger than most years. "altogether, we had 2 services, there were over 405 people here. which was amazing." he's not sure why more people are coming on days like easter... but an influx he doesn't mind. "it's time to bring them back to the church. put a little church back into the people." at trinity lutheran church á lead pastor dan gerrietts is also busy with worship. "our first two services on easter are typically pretty full. the 9:30 is every seat possible. even saw some folding chairs that were out, that's the first time i've seen that in my time here for a service." holidays like easter and christmas may be the only times people go to church. pastor gerrietts says this is a chance to reach them. "we have a great opportunity on holidays like this to tell the good news, to tell the good news of god's love for people. and that does sometimes cause them to come back, because we all need to hear that good news in our lives." outside of holiday services... pastor gerrietts says there's been changes in attendance á such as not as many people showing up for earlier services. a shift that's caused the church to not just broadcast their service over the radio... but also live stream it á in order to reach out and keep their message alive. religious leaders want you to know even if you may not always attend... "god doesn't forget you. he's with you all the time, coming up next on