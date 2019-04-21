Speech to Text for Two hospitalized after Austin shooting

calyn thompson. it's a story we first broke 24 hours ago./// we're learning more about what led to gunshots being fired in austin. it all happened near the intersection of 1st street and 3rd avenue southwest. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us what happened and what neighbors in the area are saying about the scary situation.xxx authorities are trying to figure out what happened near this intersection saturday night that led to shots being fired and landed two people in the hospital. this was the scene when austin police responded to a report of multiple shots fired just after 9 pám on saturday. a neighbor who didn't want to be on camera explains what he heard. we were outside at a campfire and all of a sudden we just heard 10 shots. boom. boom. boom. we thought it was fireworks. he says they quickly realized á they were gunshots. michael turvey lives down the street and is just one of the neighbors that called 9á1á1 after hearing guns fire. i knew right away it wasn't fire crackers. austin police confirmed two people were shot and taken to the hospital for what they describe as 'nonálife threatenting injuries.' witnesses say after the shots, they saw a car quickly drive away... and heard the chaotic aftermath. we started hearing crying and screaming. went out to go look and saw people just running around. there was so much mahem. it was just chaos down there.there were a lot of kids down there when the car was pulling away. it's a startling scene... but neighbors on and off camera say it's not a surprising one in this part of town. it doesn't surprise me as much as it should. we've had some issues in this time for some number of years now. police do (not have anyone in custody but do say they believe there is no danger to the public. this is a situation austin police are still investigating. be sure to stay with kimt both on air and online as we expect to learn more about this