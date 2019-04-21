Clear
Tracking Rain Showers and Storms

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Brandon Libby
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking showers and storms to begin the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

